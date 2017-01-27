Service members raise a flag with the new Center for the Intrepid logo during a ceremony Jan. 27 celebrating the 10th anniversary of the CFI at Brooke Army Medical Center. (U. S. Army photo by Robert Shields/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:34 Photo ID: 3130693 VIRIN: 170127-A-BH785-129 Resolution: 1398x2098 Size: 656.69 KB Location: FORT SAM, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFI 10th Anniversary [Image 1 of 6], by Robert Shields, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.