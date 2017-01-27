Service members raise a flag with the new Center for the Intrepid logo during a ceremony Jan. 27 celebrating the 10th anniversary of the CFI at Brooke Army Medical Center. (U. S. Army photo by Robert Shields/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 17:34
|Photo ID:
|3130693
|VIRIN:
|170127-A-BH785-129
|Resolution:
|1398x2098
|Size:
|656.69 KB
|Location:
|FORT SAM, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFI 10th Anniversary [Image 1 of 6], by Robert Shields, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Patients, staff the stars at CFI 10th anniversary celebration
LEAVE A COMMENT