Former Center for the Intrepid directors and program managers (from left) retired Army Col. Don Gajewski, retired Army Col. Jennifer Menetrez, retired Army Col. Mark Bagg, retired Army Col. Becky Hooper and retired Army Maj. Stuart Campbell are honored during a ceremony Jan. 27 celebrating the 10th anniversary of the CFI at Brooke Army Medical Center. (U. S. Army photo by Robert Shields/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 17:34
|Photo ID:
|3130688
|VIRIN:
|170127-A-BH785-067
|Resolution:
|2076x1384
|Size:
|635.39 KB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFI 10th Anniversary [Image 1 of 6], by Robert Shields, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Patients, staff the stars at CFI 10th anniversary celebration
