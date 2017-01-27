Arnold Fisher, honorary chairman, Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, speaks to a crowd of more than 500 guests Jan. 27 during a ceremony for the Center for the Intrepid 10th anniversary celebration at Brooke Army Medical Center. (U. S. Army photo by Robert Shields/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:34 Photo ID: 3130685 VIRIN: 170127-A-BH785-054 Resolution: 3150x2100 Size: 1.34 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFI 10th Anniversary [Image 1 of 6], by Robert Shields, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.