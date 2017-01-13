EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN – The Ecuadorian-flagged fishing vessel Alex sits in the water with four pangas attached, and boarding team members from the Coast Guard Cutter Sherman aboard, with the cutter in the distance, Jan. 13, 2017. Earlier in the day of the pangas in Alex’s fishing fleet approached the Sherman in an attempt to get medical assistance for their shipmate. (FOR RELEASE U.S. Coast Guard photo Chief Warrant Officer Allyson E.T. Conroy)
This work, Coast Guard responds to injured fisherman [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
