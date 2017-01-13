(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard responds to injured fisherman

    Coast Guard responds to injured fisherman

    USSOUTHCOM, AT SEA

    01.13.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN – The Ecuadorian-flagged fishing vessel Alex sits in the water with four pangas attached, and boarding team members from the Coast Guard Cutter Sherman aboard, with the cutter in the distance, Jan. 13, 2017. Earlier in the day of the pangas in Alex’s fishing fleet approached the Sherman in an attempt to get medical assistance for their shipmate. (FOR RELEASE U.S. Coast Guard photo Chief Warrant Officer Allyson E.T. Conroy)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:14
    Photo ID: 3130636
    VIRIN: 170113-G-DE731-047
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: USSOUTHCOM, AT SEA
    This work, Coast Guard responds to injured fisherman [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    high endurance cutter
    Joint Interagency Task Force South
    Coast Guard Cutter Sherman
    Eastern Pacific Ocean
    JIATF South
    counter-narcotics patrol

    • LEAVE A COMMENT