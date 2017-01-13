Coast Guard responds to injured fisherman

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN – Petty Officer 3rd Class Shane Klevgard, a boatswain’s mate aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Sherman, sits at the helm of one of the cutter’s small boats as he keeps an eye on his shipmates who are aboard the Ecuadorian-flagged fishing vessel Alex, Jan. 13, 2017. Earlier in the day of the pangas in Alex’s fishing fleet approached the Sherman in an attempt to get medical assistance for their shipmate. (FOR RELEASE U.S. Coast Guard photo Chief Warrant Officer Allyson E.T. Conroy)

