EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN – The Ecuadorian-flagged fishing vessel Alex sits in the water with four pangas attached, and boarding team members from the Coast Guard Cutter Sherman aboard Alex, Jan. 13, 2017. Sherman’s independent duty corpsman is also aboard Alex offering medical assistance to one of the crewmembers. Earlier in the day of the pangas approached the Sherman in an attempt to get medical assistance for their shipmate. (FOR RELEASE U.S. Coast Guard photo Chief Warrant Officer Allyson E.T. Conroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:14 Photo ID: 3130633 VIRIN: 170113-G-DE731-033 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 11.73 MB Location: USSOUTHCOM, AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard responds to injured fisherman [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.