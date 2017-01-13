EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - Crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Sherman are aboard the Ecuadorian-flagged fishing vessel Alex as the cutter’s independent duty corpsman provides medical assistance to one of the vessel’s shipmates, Jan. 13, 2017. Earlier in the day of the pangas attached to the fishing vessel Alex approached the Sherman in an attempt to get medical assistance for their shipmate. (FOR RELEASE U.S. Coast Guard photo Chief Warrant Officer Allyson E.T. Conroy)

Date Taken: 01.13.2017
Coast Guard responds to injured fisherman [Image 1 of 9]