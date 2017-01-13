(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard responds to injured fisherman [Image 5 of 9]

    Coast Guard responds to injured fisherman

    USSOUTHCOM, AT SEA

    01.13.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN – Crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Sherman are aboard the Ecuadorian-flagged fishing vessel, Alex, in an effort to give one of the fishing vessel’s crewmembers medical attention, Jan. 13, 2017. Sherman, homeported in Honolulu, is on a counter narcotics mission in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Cutters like Sherman routinely conduct operations from South America to the Bering Sea conducting alien migrant interdiction operations, domestic fisheries protection, search and rescue, counter-narcotics and other Coast Guard missions at great distances from shore keeping threats far from the U.S. mainland. (FOR RELEASE U.S. Coast Guard photo Chief Warrant Officer Allyson E.T. Conroy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:15
    Photo ID: 3130627
    VIRIN: 170113-G-DE731-017
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.24 MB
    Location: USSOUTHCOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to injured fisherman [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    high endurance cutter
    Joint Interagency Task Force South
    Coast Guard Cutter Sherman
    Eastern Pacific Ocean
    JIATF South
    counter-narcotics patrol

