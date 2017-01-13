Coast Guard responds to injured fisherman

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN – Crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Sherman are aboard the Ecuadorian-flagged fishing vessel, Alex, in an effort to give one of the fishing vessel’s crewmembers medical attention, Jan. 13, 2017. Sherman, homeported in Honolulu, is on a counter narcotics mission in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Cutters like Sherman routinely conduct operations from South America to the Bering Sea conducting alien migrant interdiction operations, domestic fisheries protection, search and rescue, counter-narcotics and other Coast Guard missions at great distances from shore keeping threats far from the U.S. mainland. (FOR RELEASE U.S. Coast Guard photo Chief Warrant Officer Allyson E.T. Conroy)

