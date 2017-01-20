While soldiers confer with each other, Army Spc. Erik Ojeda, with the Delaware Army National Guard's 262nd Component Repair Company, surveys a blocked area in Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Ojeda was one of more than 7,500 National Guard members who supported local and civil authoriites during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Erich B. Smith)
This work, Soldier 'Always Ready, Always There,' for 58th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
