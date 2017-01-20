(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldier 'Always Ready, Always There,' for 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    While soldiers confer with each other, Army Spc. Erik Ojeda, with the Delaware Army National Guard's 262nd Component Repair Company, surveys a blocked area in Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Ojeda was one of more than 7,500 National Guard members who supported local and civil authoriites during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:52
    Photo ID: 3130500
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-NB148-014
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier 'Always Ready, Always There,' for 58th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    58th Presidential Inauguration Traffic Managment Crowd Control

