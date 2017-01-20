Soldier 'Always Ready, Always There,' for 58th Presidential Inauguration

While soldiers confer with each other, Army Spc. Erik Ojeda, with the Delaware Army National Guard's 262nd Component Repair Company, surveys a blocked area in Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Ojeda was one of more than 7,500 National Guard members who supported local and civil authoriites during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

