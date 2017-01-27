(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    932nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provides care in the air

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Joshua Barnaby and Tech Sgt. Kimberly Hurt, 932nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technicians, move to take care of their simulated patient in the air. They flew training flights with the 514th Air Mobility Wing March 27-29. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:34
    Photo ID: 3130445
    VIRIN: 170127-F-IR989-097
    Resolution: 2408x1726
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 932nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provides care in the air, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    932nd Airlift Wing
    932AW
    932nd AW
    #932ndAW
    932nd AES Citizen Airman

