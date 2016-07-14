74th EOD Co. wins USARPAC TOY competition two years running

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii- Team members from 65th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 303rd EOD Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, pull on a rope to clear items from the trunk of a car that has an improvised explosive device inside during the U.S. Army-Pacific EOD Team of the Year competition, July 11-15. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill, 8th Military Police Brigade Public Affairs, 8th Theater Sustainment Command)

