    74th EOD Co. wins USARPAC TOY competition two years running [Image 5 of 6]

    74th EOD Co. wins USARPAC TOY competition two years running

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii- Staff Sgt. Wayne Malone, explosive ordnance disposal team leader, 718th EOD Co., U.S. Forces Korea, marks a path through a training landmine field during the U.S. Army-Pacific EOD Team of the Year competition, July 11-15. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill, 8th Military Police Brigade Public Affairs, 8th Theater Sustainment Command)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:37
    Photo ID: 3130435
    VIRIN: 160712-A-CD129-067
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th EOD Co. wins USARPAC TOY competition two years running [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    74th EOD Co. wins USARPAC TOY competition two years running

    usarpac

