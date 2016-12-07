SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii- Staff Sgt. Wayne Malone, explosive ordnance disposal team leader, 718th EOD Co., U.S. Forces Korea, marks a path through a training landmine field during the U.S. Army-Pacific EOD Team of the Year competition, July 11-15. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill, 8th Military Police Brigade Public Affairs, 8th Theater Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 15:37
|Photo ID:
|3130435
|VIRIN:
|160712-A-CD129-067
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 74th EOD Co. wins USARPAC TOY competition two years running [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
74th EOD Co. wins USARPAC TOY competition two years running
