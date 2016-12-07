SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii- Staff Sgt. Nathan Hodges, explosive ordnance disposal team leader, 716th EOD Co., 303rd EOD Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, waits for a Black Hawk to land during the U.S. Army-Pacific EOD Team of the Year competition, July 11-15. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill, 8th Military Police Brigade Public Affairs, 8th Theater Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 15:37
|Photo ID:
|3130434
|VIRIN:
|160712-A-CD129-001
|Resolution:
|4784x3124
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 74th EOD Co. wins USARPAC TOY competition two years running [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
74th EOD Co. wins USARPAC TOY competition two years running
