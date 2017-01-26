(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy nurse helps staff with self-mastery [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy nurse helps staff with self-mastery

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by William Love 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 27, 2017) Navy nurse Lt. Angela R. Healy, Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi certified curriculum instructor, discusses the "7 Habits of Highly Effective People," encouraging students to live the habits rather than simply learn them. NHC Corpus Christi staff completed the three-day seminar, founded on the teachings of author Dr. Stephen R. Covey. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:13
    Photo ID: 3130425
    VIRIN: 170126-N-KF478-704
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 878.37 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy nurse helps staff with self-mastery [Image 1 of 2], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Navy nurse helps staff with self-mastery
    Navy nurse helps staff with self-mastery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy nurse helps staff with self-mastery

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi
    seminar
    Navy nurse
    Navy Medicine East
    NHC Corpus Christi
    7 Habits of Highly Effective People

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT