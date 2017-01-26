CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 27, 2017) Navy nurse Lt. Angela R. Healy, Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi certified curriculum instructor, discusses the "7 Habits of Highly Effective People," encouraging students to live the habits rather than simply learn them. NHC Corpus Christi staff completed the three-day seminar, founded on the teachings of author Dr. Stephen R. Covey. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 15:13
|Photo ID:
|3130425
|VIRIN:
|170126-N-KF478-704
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|878.37 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy nurse helps staff with self-mastery [Image 1 of 2], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Navy nurse helps staff with self-mastery
LEAVE A COMMENT