CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 27, 2017) Navy nurse Lt. Angela R. Healy, Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi certified curriculum instructor, discusses the "7 Habits of Highly Effective People," encouraging students to live the habits rather than simply learn them. NHC Corpus Christi staff completed the three-day seminar, founded on the teachings of author Dr. Stephen R. Covey. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:13 Photo ID: 3130425 VIRIN: 170126-N-KF478-704 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 878.37 KB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy nurse helps staff with self-mastery [Image 1 of 2], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.