Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 14:55 Photo ID: 3130405 VIRIN: 170130-D-GY869-151 Resolution: 3855x2566 Size: 2.17 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170130-D-GY869-151, by SSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.