(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170130-D-GY869-114 [Image 7 of 9]

    170130-D-GY869-114

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jette Carr 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 14:44
    Photo ID: 3130356
    VIRIN: 170130-D-GY869-114
    Resolution: 4160x2769
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170130-D-GY869-114 [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170130-D-GY869-231
    170130-D-GY869-186
    170130-D-GY869-179
    170130-D-GY869-172
    170130-D-GY869-155
    170130-D-GY869-123
    170130-D-GY869-114
    170130-D-GY869-101
    170130-D-GY869-067

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    secretary of defense
    SecDef
    defense
    secretary
    Jim Mattis

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT