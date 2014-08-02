U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 19th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection shop, inspect the structural integrity of a C-130J Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The three-man team completed the inspection in nine hours. The NDI shop detects flaws such as cracks, voids and heat damages utilizing various test equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2014 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 13:06 Photo ID: 3130111 VIRIN: 170124-F-EX759-1088 Resolution: 6114x4080 Size: 4.17 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.