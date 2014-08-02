(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 1 of 5]

    Non-Destructive Inspection

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2014

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 19th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection shop, inspect the structural integrity of a C-130J Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The three-man team completed the inspection in nine hours. The NDI shop detects flaws such as cracks, voids and heat damages utilizing various test equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2014
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 13:06
    Photo ID: 3130111
    VIRIN: 170124-F-EX759-1088
    Resolution: 6114x4080
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Non-Destructive Inspection
    Non-Destructive Inspection
    Non-Destructive Inspection
    Non-Destructive Inspection
    Non-Destructive Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT