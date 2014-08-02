(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Non-Destructive Inspection

    Non-Destructive Inspection

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2014

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Schwein, 19th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection technician, uses an eddy-current unit to inspect flight controls on the rudder flight surface of a C-130J for hail damage Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The C-130J recently returned from Colorado where it had been caught in a hail storm. Wear and tear on metal can occur without visible signs, the 19th MXS NDI shop is responsible for inspecting and detecting these imperfections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2014
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

