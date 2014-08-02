U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Schwein, 19th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection technician, uses an eddy-current unit to inspect flight controls on the rudder flight surface of a C-130J for hail damage Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The C-130J recently returned from Colorado where it had been caught in a hail storm. Wear and tear on metal can occur without visible signs, the 19th MXS NDI shop is responsible for inspecting and detecting these imperfections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)

