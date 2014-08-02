U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Kerney, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics lead technician, operates a JLG lift during a C-130J structural integrity inspection Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The C-130J was caught in a hail storm in Colorado, causing hail damage to the plane. Non-destructive inspection specialists conduct structural integrity inspections to ensure aircrafts and equipment are working safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 13:06
|Photo ID:
|3130107
|VIRIN:
|170124-F-EX759-1047
|Resolution:
|2177x1649
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
