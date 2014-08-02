U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Kerney, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics lead technician, operates a JLG lift during a C-130J structural integrity inspection Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The C-130J was caught in a hail storm in Colorado, causing hail damage to the plane. Non-destructive inspection specialists conduct structural integrity inspections to ensure aircrafts and equipment are working safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2014 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 13:06 Photo ID: 3130107 VIRIN: 170124-F-EX759-1047 Resolution: 2177x1649 Size: 1.04 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.