(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 3 of 5]

    Non-Destructive Inspection

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2014

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Kerney, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics lead technician, operates a JLG lift during a C-130J structural integrity inspection Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The C-130J was caught in a hail storm in Colorado, causing hail damage to the plane. Non-destructive inspection specialists conduct structural integrity inspections to ensure aircrafts and equipment are working safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2014
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 13:06
    Photo ID: 3130107
    VIRIN: 170124-F-EX759-1047
    Resolution: 2177x1649
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Non-Destructive Inspection
    Non-Destructive Inspection
    Non-Destructive Inspection
    Non-Destructive Inspection
    Non-Destructive Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT