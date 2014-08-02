U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Kerney, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics lead technician, operates a JLG lift while U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Schwein, 19th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection technician, uses an eddy current unit to inspect a C-130J for hail damage Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. After the nine hour inspection, the C-130J was certified to provide rapid global mobility when tasked. NDI specialists identify possible defects in systems and equipment before anything can become a dangerous problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)

