U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Kerney, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics lead technician, operates a JLG lift while U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Schwein, 19th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection technician, uses an eddy current unit to inspect a C-130J for hail damage Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. After the nine hour inspection, the C-130J was certified to provide rapid global mobility when tasked. NDI specialists identify possible defects in systems and equipment before anything can become a dangerous problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 13:06
|Photo ID:
|3130102
|VIRIN:
|170124-F-EX759-1039
|Resolution:
|3101x4341
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
This work, Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
