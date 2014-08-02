(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Non-Destructive Inspection

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2014

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Kerney, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics lead technician, operates a JLG lift while U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Schwein, 19th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection technician, uses an eddy current unit to inspect a C-130J for hail damage Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. After the nine hour inspection, the C-130J was certified to provide rapid global mobility when tasked. NDI specialists identify possible defects in systems and equipment before anything can become a dangerous problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2014
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 13:06
    Photo ID: 3130102
    VIRIN: 170124-F-EX759-1039
    Resolution: 3101x4341
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT