(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 5 of 5]

    Non-Destructive Inspection

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2014

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 19th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection shop, analyze a C-130J – recently caught in a hail storm in Colorado – the structural integrity of the aircraft Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The three-man NDI team completed the inspection in nine hours. Using everything from x-rays to ultrasound, NDI specialist find the smallest imperfections and take the corrective measures needed to keep equipment working safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2014
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 13:06
    Photo ID: 3130099
    VIRIN: 170124-F-EX759-1032
    Resolution: 6043x4316
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Non-Destructive Inspection
    Non-Destructive Inspection
    Non-Destructive Inspection
    Non-Destructive Inspection
    Non-Destructive Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT