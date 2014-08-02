U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 19th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection shop, analyze a C-130J – recently caught in a hail storm in Colorado – the structural integrity of the aircraft Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The three-man NDI team completed the inspection in nine hours. Using everything from x-rays to ultrasound, NDI specialist find the smallest imperfections and take the corrective measures needed to keep equipment working safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)
This work, Non-Destructive Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
