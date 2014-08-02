U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 19th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection shop, analyze a C-130J – recently caught in a hail storm in Colorado – the structural integrity of the aircraft Jan. 24, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The three-man NDI team completed the inspection in nine hours. Using everything from x-rays to ultrasound, NDI specialist find the smallest imperfections and take the corrective measures needed to keep equipment working safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Serrano)

