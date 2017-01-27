(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170127-N-AV227-001

    170127-N-AV227-001

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    170127-N-AV227-001 - Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kenneth Adams and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Deidra Thompson coordinate with Anchor and Innovation to place submarine composites in preparation of submarine arrival. (Photo by Fire Controlman 3rd Class Kathleen Hinson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 13:00
    Photo ID: 3130097
    VIRIN: 170127-N-AV227-001
    Resolution: 3008x2000
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170127-N-AV227-001, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Port Operations: Can't Get Underway Without Us

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Navy
    Port Ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT