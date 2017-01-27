170127-N-AV227-001 - Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kenneth Adams and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Deidra Thompson coordinate with Anchor and Innovation to place submarine composites in preparation of submarine arrival. (Photo by Fire Controlman 3rd Class Kathleen Hinson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 13:00
|Photo ID:
|3130097
|VIRIN:
|170127-N-AV227-001
|Resolution:
|3008x2000
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170127-N-AV227-001, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Port Operations: Can't Get Underway Without Us
LEAVE A COMMENT