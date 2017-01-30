(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD Mattis meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan [Image 2 of 3]

    SD Mattis meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis greets King Abdullah II of Jordan during an Honor Cordon at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 11:17
    Photo ID: 3129906
    VIRIN: 170130-D-SV709-002
    Resolution: 4884x3251
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Mattis meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    pentagon
    secretary of defense
    mattis
    jordan
    james
    secdef
    washington
    dc
    defense
    secretary
    King Abdullah II
    Jim Mattis
    James Mattis

