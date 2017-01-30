Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis shakes hands with members of the Honor Guard before an Honor Cordon for King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 11:17
|Photo ID:
|3129905
|VIRIN:
|170130-D-SV709-001
|Resolution:
|4862x3236
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD Mattis meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
