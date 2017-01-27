(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Olympia Arrives in Bremerton for Namesake Visit [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Olympia Arrives in Bremerton for Namesake Visit

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Gray 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    BREMERTON, Wash. (Jan. 27, 2017) - The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton for a namesake visit. The crew is visiting Olympia to perform community relations projects and tour the capital. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

    This work, USS Olympia Arrives in Bremerton for Namesake Visit [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

