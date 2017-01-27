BREMERTON, Wash. (Jan. 27, 2017) - The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton for a namesake visit. The crew is visiting Olympia to perform community relations projects and tour the capital. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 11:13
|Photo ID:
|3129902
|VIRIN:
|170127-N-UD469-210
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Olympia Arrives in Bremerton for Namesake Visit [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
