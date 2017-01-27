USS Olympia Arrives in Bremerton for Namesake Visit

PUGET SOUND, Wash. (Jan. 27, 2017) - The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) passes Seattle while transiting the Puget Sound for a namesake visit. The crew is visiting Olympia to perform community relations projects and interact with community members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

