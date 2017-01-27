Gearing up for Guatemala

170127-N-WZ792-001 (Jan. 27, 2017)-Construction Mobile Battalion 202 provides tent city specifications for Continuing Promise 2017. Continuing Promise 2017 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support and disaster response to partner nations and show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

