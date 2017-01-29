EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 29, 2017) Marine Cpl. Gabriel Trotman, from Dayton, Ohio, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), secures the tail propeller of a UH-Y Huey helicopter aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

Date Taken: 01.29.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 Location: SASEBO, JP PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines from VMM 262 land and secure helicopters to USS Green Bay's flight deck, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.