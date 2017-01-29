Marines from VMM 262 land and secure helicopters to USS Green Bay’s flight deck

EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 29, 2017) Marine Cpl. Rasheem Drummond, from Linden, N.J., assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), inspects a UH-Y Huey helicopter aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

