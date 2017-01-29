(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines from VMM 262 land and secure helicopters to USS Green Bay’s flight deck [Image 3 of 3]

    Marines from VMM 262 land and secure helicopters to USS Green Bay’s flight deck

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.29.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 29, 2017) Marine Cpl. Thomas Barnette, from Smithfield, Va., assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), tightens a bolt on a UH-Y Huey helicopter propeller aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 09:48
    Photo ID: 3129825
    VIRIN: 170129-N-JH293-044
    Resolution: 7136x4757
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines from VMM 262 land and secure helicopters to USS Green Bay’s flight deck [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Marines from VMM 262 land and secure helicopters to USS Green Bay’s flight deck
    LCU 1666 departs USS Green Bay’s well deck
    Marines from VMM 262 land and secure helicopters to USS Green Bay’s flight deck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Water
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Ocean
    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    31st MEU
    LPD 20
    USS Green Bay
    Forward Deployed
    Packers
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailors
    CTF 76
    Green Bay
    BHR
    ESG
    NBU 7
    VMM 262
    DVIDS Email Import
    USS-GB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT