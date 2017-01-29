EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 29, 2017) Marine Cpl. Thomas Barnette, from Smithfield, Va., assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), tightens a bolt on a UH-Y Huey helicopter propeller aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 09:48
|Photo ID:
|3129825
|VIRIN:
|170129-N-JH293-044
|Resolution:
|7136x4757
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines from VMM 262 land and secure helicopters to USS Green Bay’s flight deck [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
