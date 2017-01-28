EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2017) Airman Alicia Alvarez, from Yakima, Wash., signals to a UH-Y Huey helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 09:47
|Photo ID:
|3129820
|VIRIN:
|170128-N-JH293-101
|Resolution:
|4787x3191
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Helicopters land aboard USS Green Bay’s flight deck during patrol [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
