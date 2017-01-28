Helicopters land aboard USS Green Bay’s flight deck during patrol

EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Julia Valles, from Mesa, Ariz., signals to an AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

