    88th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreation [Image 1 of 9]

    88th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreation

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Kaley Bartosik, 88th Force Support Squadron, outdoor recreation specialist, speaks to a customer on the phone, while Brandon Dickson, 88th FSS outdoor recreation director, reviews a form during their workday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2017. The FSS outdoor recreation’s mission is to have professionally trained outdoor recreation staff to provide a single point of access to information, equipment, and a diverse environmentally-sound program that showcases local natural resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 09:10
    Photo ID: 3129807
    VIRIN: 170126-F-AL359-1002
    Resolution: 5847x3903
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreation [Image 1 of 9], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    outdoor recreation
    People
    customer service
    88th Force Support Squadron

