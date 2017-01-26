Kaley Bartosik, 88th Force Support Squadron, outdoor recreation specialist, speaks to a customer on the phone, while Brandon Dickson, 88th FSS outdoor recreation director, reviews a form during their workday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2017. The FSS outdoor recreation’s mission is to have professionally trained outdoor recreation staff to provide a single point of access to information, equipment, and a diverse environmentally-sound program that showcases local natural resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 09:10
|Photo ID:
|3129807
|VIRIN:
|170126-F-AL359-1002
|Resolution:
|5847x3903
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 88th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreation [Image 1 of 9], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
