Kaley Bartosik, 88th Force Support Squadron, outdoor recreation specialist, speaks to a customer on the phone, while Brandon Dickson, 88th FSS outdoor recreation director, reviews a form during their workday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2017. The FSS outdoor recreation’s mission is to have professionally trained outdoor recreation staff to provide a single point of access to information, equipment, and a diverse environmentally-sound program that showcases local natural resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

Date Taken: 01.26.2017