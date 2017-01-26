88th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreation

Phillip Smith, 88th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreational aide, operates the customer service desk inside the base outdoor recreation building at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2017. Outdoor recreation provides safe, expertly managed outdoor recreation programs to foster family as well as individual well-being, and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)
