    88th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreation [Image 2 of 9]

    88th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreation

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Phillip Smith, 88th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreational aide, operates the customer service desk inside the base outdoor recreation building at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2017. Outdoor recreation provides safe, expertly managed outdoor recreation programs to foster family as well as individual well-being, and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 09:10
    Photo ID: 3129801
    VIRIN: 170126-F-AL359-1001
    Resolution: 5352x3573
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreation [Image 1 of 9], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    88th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreation
    88th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreation
    88th Force Support Squadron guest services
    88th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center
    88th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center
    88th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center
    88th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center
    88th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center
    88th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center

    TAGS

    outdoor recreation
    People
    88th Force Support Squadron

