    88th Force Support Squadron guest services [Image 3 of 9]

    88th Force Support Squadron guest services

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Staff Sgt. Matt Malecha (right), an aircraft maintenance technician with the Air National Guard’s, 133rd maintenance squadron, St. Paul, Minn., receives directions from Mary Dee Brown (left), 88th Force Support Squadron guest services representative, prior to departing the Inn, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, January 26, 2017. The FSS provides temporary lodging for temporary duty assignment and permanent change of station personnel visiting or relocating to WPAFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 09:10
    Photo ID: 3129795
    VIRIN: 170126-F-AL359-1001
    Resolution: 5721x3819
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Force Support Squadron guest services [Image 1 of 9], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

