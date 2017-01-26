Staff Sgt. Matt Malecha (right), an aircraft maintenance technician with the Air National Guard’s, 133rd maintenance squadron, St. Paul, Minn., receives directions from Mary Dee Brown (left), 88th Force Support Squadron guest services representative, prior to departing the Inn, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, January 26, 2017. The FSS provides temporary lodging for temporary duty assignment and permanent change of station personnel visiting or relocating to WPAFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)
