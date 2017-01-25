(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ISF Cover and Concealment Training [Image 2 of 6]

    ISF Cover and Concealment Training

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi security forces soldiers prepare for training led by Coalition forces at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 25, 2017. Coalition forces teach ISF cover and concealment in a combat environment in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 07:08
    Photo ID: 3129664
    VIRIN: 170125-A-MF745-114
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISF Cover and Concealment Training [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Coalition
    101st Airborne Division
    American
    Kurdish
    Forces
    Kurdistan
    Iraqi
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    USA
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Training
    CJTF
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
    Christopher Brecht
    Spc. Christopher Brecht

