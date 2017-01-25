ISF Cover and Concealment Training

Iraqi security forces soldiers wait to begin training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 25, 2017. Coalition forces train ISF on cover and concealment to enhance combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

