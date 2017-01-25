ISF Cover and Concealment Training

An Iraqi security forces soldier takes a break during cover and concealment training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 25, 2017. ISF soldiers attended the training led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

