ISF Cover and Concealment Training

Iraqi security forces soldiers take a photograph during a break in cover and concealment training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 25, 2017. ISF attend the training led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

