On January 26th the National Mine Removal Group conducted training in Jalalabad on setting up security and defusing ordnance. The NMRG is Afghanistan's premier force for route clearance and mine reduction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 06:46 Photo ID: 3129615 VIRIN: 170125-F-XF291-0156 Resolution: 4780x3182 Size: 10.13 MB Location: AFGHANISTAN, AF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghan National Mine Removal Group training [Image 1 of 13], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.