On January 26th the National Mine Removal Group conducted training in Jalalabad on setting up security and defusing ordnance. The NMRG is Afghanistan's premier force for route clearance and mine reduction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)
This work, Afghan National Mine Removal Group training [Image 1 of 13], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
