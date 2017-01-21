An Afghan National Mine Removal Group soldier takes aim at a 25-meter target during marksmanship training at Jalalabad on Jan. 21, 2017. The NMRG is Afghanistan’s premier force for route clearance and mine reduction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 06:46
|Photo ID:
|3129614
|VIRIN:
|170121-F-XF291-0193
|Resolution:
|3542x2357
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|AFGHANISTAN, AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Afghan National Mine Removal Group marksmanship training [Image 1 of 13], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
