    Afghan National Mine Removal Group marksmanship training [Image 3 of 13]

    Afghan National Mine Removal Group marksmanship training

    AFGHANISTAN, AFGHANISTAN

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Fredericks 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    An Afghan National Mine Removal Group soldier takes aim at a 25-meter target during marksmanship training at Jalalabad on Jan. 21, 2017. The NMRG is Afghanistan’s premier force for route clearance and mine reduction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 06:46
    Photo ID: 3129614
    VIRIN: 170121-F-XF291-0193
    Resolution: 3542x2357
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: AFGHANISTAN, AF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan National Mine Removal Group marksmanship training [Image 1 of 13], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Operation Freedom’s Sentinel
    OFS
    NMRG
    National Mine Removal Group

