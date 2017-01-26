U.S. Soldiers assigned to 8th Medical Company conducted Sling Load Training at the Baumholder Military Training Area, Baumholder, Germany, on 26 January 2017. Helicopter support was provided by B Co 1-214th Aviation Regiment, Katterbach, Germany. ( U.S. Army photo by Erich Backes, released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 03:12
|Photo ID:
|3129558
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-MZ938-030
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.06 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 8th Medical Company Sling Load training [Image 1 of 15], by Erich Backes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
