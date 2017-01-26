8th Medical Company Sling Load training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 8th Medical Company conducted Sling Load Training at the Baumholder Military Training Area, Baumholder, Germany, on 26 January 2017. Helicopter support was provided by B Co 1-214th Aviation Regiment, Katterbach, Germany. ( U.S. Army photo by Erich Backes, released)

