    8th Medical Company Sling Load training [Image 6 of 15]

    8th Medical Company Sling Load training

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Erich Backes 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 8th Medical Company conducted Sling Load Training at the Baumholder Military Training Area, Baumholder, Germany, on 26 January 2017. Helicopter support was provided by B Co 1-214th Aviation Regiment, Katterbach, Germany. ( U.S. Army photo by Erich Backes, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 03:11
    Photo ID: 3129541
    VIRIN: 170126-A-MZ938-025
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.4 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Medical Company Sling Load training [Image 1 of 15], by Erich Backes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Sling Load
    CH-47
    Helicopter
    U.S. Army
    Training
    30th Medical Brigade
    Baumholder
    U.S. Army in Europe
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    TSC Baumholder
    7th ATC
    Army Training Command
    USAREUT
    8th Medical Company

