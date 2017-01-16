An MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, practices touch-and-goes outside of Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2017. HSC-26 is a forward deployed naval forces asset attached to Commander, Task Force 53 to provide combat logistics and search and rescue capabilities throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Corbin J. Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 01:42 Photo ID: 3129424 VIRIN: 170116-N-SB587-0862 Resolution: 4084x2723 Size: 1.89 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 26 Conducts Training in Kuwait [Image 1 of 10], by PO2 corbin shea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.