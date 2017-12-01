HSC 26 Conducts Rescue Training

Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Landon Hall, left, recovers Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Robert Cox, assigned to the Chargers of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, using a rescue hoist from an MH-60 Seahawk during search and rescue training in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 12, 2017. HSC-26 is a forward deployed naval forces asset attached to Commander, Task Force 53 to provide combat logistics and search and rescue capabilities throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Corbin J. Shea)

