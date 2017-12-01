(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HSC 26 Conducts Rescue Training [Image 8 of 10]

    HSC 26 Conducts Rescue Training

    USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class corbin shea 

    Commander Task Force 56

    Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Nicholas Flynn hoists Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Landon Hall and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Robert Cox, assigned to the Chargers of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, using a rescue hoist from an MH-60 Seahawk during search and rescue training in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 12, 2017. HSC-26 is a forward deployed naval forces asset attached to Commander, Task Force 53 to provide combat logistics and search and rescue capabilities throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Corbin J. Shea)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 26 Conducts Rescue Training [Image 1 of 10], by PO2 corbin shea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    Helicopter
    HSC 26
    Navy Aviation

