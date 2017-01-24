(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USNH hosts training for SAMFE

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 24, 2017) -U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka's Command Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examiner (SAMFE) Program Manager, Lt. Cmdr. Andreas Stiller, right, instructs Cmdr. Christopher Smith, left, emergency physician, on proper technique to collect specimens for forensics investigations during a SAMFE day-long refresher course held at USNH Yokosuka, Jan. 24.

    Guest lectures were provided by both trial and victim legal counsel, discussing victim advocacy and sexual assault; military criminal investigative officers and the investigative aspects of sexual assault; legal considerations, and reporting options.

    The USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan. The hospital serves a beneficiary population of approximately 43, 000 active duty personnel, family members, civilian employees, contract personnel and retirees. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka Public Affairs/Released by USNH PAO)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNH hosts training for SAMFE, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USNH hosts training for SAMFE

    TAGS

    usnh yokosuka
    naval hospital yokosuka
    samfe
    sexual assault medical forensic examiner
    u.s.naval hospital yokosuka

