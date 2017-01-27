USS Green Bay Gunner’s Mates conduct maintenance on M240B machine guns

EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 27, 2017) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Tyler Hall, from Jonesborough, Tenn., performs maintenance on an M240B machine gun aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a small caliber action team (SCAT) drill. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

