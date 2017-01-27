EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 27, 2017) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Tyler Hall, from Jonesborough, Tenn., performs maintenance on an M240B machine gun aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a small caliber action team (SCAT) drill. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 23:23
|Photo ID:
|3129399
|VIRIN:
|170127-N-JH293-041
|Resolution:
|6413x4275
|Size:
|969.87 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay Gunner’s Mates conduct maintenance on M240B machine guns [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT